Olympic Channel general manager Mark Parkman has targeted giving fans one of the best digital experiences they have ever seen at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Channel was launched at the Closing Ceremony of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

The first full Summer Olympics involving the online platform will be next year's Games in Japan's capital city.

Parkman explained the Olympic Channel is seeking original stories and programmes.

A focus will be on the host nation, with localised content produced for a Japanese audience – this will be used by the Olympic Channel and Tokyo 2020.

"From January of this year through October of 2020, Japan is our most important market," he told Kyodo News.

"We want to be a place where those interested in the games can come and find great stories, great original programming and information.

“We want to collaborate with Tokyo 2020 so that the digital experience for the fans is one of the best they've ever seen."

The Olympic Channel will provide localised content for a Japanese audience and Tokyo 2020 ©Getty Images

At the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session in Lausanne in June, the Olympic Channel revealed Japan had become the country using the online platform most frequently.

Japan had overtaken the United States, according to officials.

Since the launch of the Olympic Channel, the online platform has covered numerous multi-sport events.

The European Games in Minsk, Pan American Games in Lima and Africa Games in Morocco have all been covered by the Olympic Channel this year.

Coverage was also provided by the first edition of the World Urban Games earlier this month, along with the Summer and Winter Universiades.

The Olympic Channel is distributing to Fire Tv, Apple Tv and Hulu.

Local versions of the Olympic Channel have been launched in several nations, including the United States.