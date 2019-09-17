Uzbekistan's two-time Asian super heavyweight champion Bakhodir Jalolov impressed in his first bout here at the International Boxing Championships (AIBA) Men's World Championships.

Jalolov, cheered on by a significant number of Uzbekistan supporters, secured a unanimous victory against Tsotne Rogava of Ukraine.

As second seed, Jalolov received a bye into the round-of-16.

He will now face Richard Torrez of the United States, who progressed after the referee stopped his contest with Marko Milun of Croatia.

Kamshybek Kunkabayev of Kazakhstan showed why he was the division's top seed, delivering a knockout blow to opponent Ayoub Ghadfa of Spain.

Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan will fight Richard Torrez of the United States next ©Yekaterinburg 2019

Up next for Kunkabayev will be Germany's Nelvie Tiafack, the unanimous winner against Chouaib Bouloudinat of Algeria.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games champion, Frazer Clarke of England, overcame Mourad Aliev of France 4-1 to set up a clash with Maksim Babanin of Russia.

The home favourite had the crowd on their feet as he eased past Gurgen Hovhannisyan of Armenia 5-0.

