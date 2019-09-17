The International Netball Federation (INF) has rolled out a new logo and brand for its officials.

It comes as the governing body seeks to improve standards in officiating at international events.

Only 40 umpires currently have an International Umpires' Award despite the growing popularity of the sport.

The new brand includes a ring logo in yellow, blue and green.

The INF said: "The brand identity gives officials a bold new look, both on and off the court, which embodies the INF brand and reflects the sport.

"The 'O' standing for officiating and officials symbolises a ring, which demonstrates how the officiating body in netball surrounds, protects and guides the INF.

"A ring is seen as a symbol of commitment, strength and honesty, which reflected stakeholders' values in the World Class Officiating Survey conducted in 2017.

"The ring also alludes to wholeness, authority and order, something which officials bring to the sport."

The International Netball Federation is working to improve its officiating ©INF

New kit for officials, to wear both on and off the court, has also been developed after the INF worked with sponsors Gilbert.

"The INF is increasing the visibility and awareness of umpires and officials in netball around the world," said Christina Davidson, an international umpiring manager at the INF.

"A new identity and kit may seem like a small step, but it is a step in the right direction to further supporting our officials and ensuring they reflect the INF in all they do.

"Officials enable the global game and without them, netball would cease to exist which is why we want them to have their own identity to demonstrate how integral they are to the sport.

"I'd like to thank Gilbert for their support and dedication on this project and I look forward to building upon this and developing our world class officiating arm at the INF."