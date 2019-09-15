Slovenia's Primož Roglič sealed his first Grand Tour title after completing the processional final stage of the Vuelta a España into Madrid.

The Team Jumbo–Visma rider safely negotiated the 21st stage to become the first Slovenian to win a Grand Tour.

Roglič, tipped by many as the favourite before the event began, ended the gruelling race 2min 16sec ahead of nearest challenger Alejandro Valverde.

The Movistar rider and world champion was second, while Roglič's compatriot Tadej Pogačar, winner of the penultimate stage yesterday, finished third.

Fabio Jakobsen of the Deceuninck–Quick-Step team won the final stage after emerging victorious from a sprint finish with Ireland's Sam Bennett.

Jakobsen edged out the Bora–Hansgrohe rider on the streets of the Spanish capital to deny the Irishman a third stage triumph.

CCC's Szymon Sajnok crossed the line in third.

But the plaudits went to general classification winner Roglič, who took control of the race from the 10th stage and never relinquished his overall lead.

"It's a special moment," said Roglič.

"It’s nice to be in this place and it also gives me confidence for the upcoming years.

“We’re riding together, I couldn’t have done it on my own."

Pogačar claimed the white jersey for the best young rider, while Movistar was named best team.

Frenchman Geoffrey Bouchard won the mountains classification and Roglič earned the points classification crown.