Azerbaijan's Milad Beigi Harchegani earned a victory of such flair and technical merit in the concluding contest of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba that it drew the unusual tribute of a standing ovation.

The Rio 2016 bronze medallist employed a range of moves and showboating jump spinning kicks to earn a 38-28 win in the men's under-80 kilograms class against Russia's fearsomely capable world and European champion Maksim Khramtcov at the Chiba Port Arena, close to where competition will be held at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Trailing 23-13 before the third and final round, the Russian charged back into the contest with a war cry, but for all his furious efforts he could not close the gap on his superbly adept opponent.

For many observers, it ranked as one of the finest taekwondo battles of all time.

Toni Kanaet of Croatia and Anton Kotkov of Russia took home the bronze medals.

Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand, second left, won the women's under-49kg gold on the final day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba ©WT

Earlier in the evening, the final women's medals of this three-day invitational event were claimed as world champion Panipak Wongpattanakit of Thailand overcame China's double Olympic champion Jingyu Wu in the under-49kg class.

Wu, making a return to elite-level taekwondo after giving birth to a daughter, was 3-0 down at the end of round one and saw that margin stretch to 9-1 at the end of the second.

For all her efforts in the third, she was only able to add a single extra point to her score.

Bronze medals went to Jae-Young-sim of South Korea and Tijana Bogdanovic of Serbia.