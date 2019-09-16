Canadian referee Barbara Marian has been inducted into the Taekwondo Hall of Fame.

As reported by The Peterborough Examiner, she has been inducted as an "outstanding referee" and becomes the first Canadian to earn that kind of recognition.

The ceremony took place in Thailand's capital Bangkok late last month, but Marian was unable to attend as she received just three weeks' notice and did not have enough time to rearrange her schedule.

"The company I am honoured to be named among is pretty incredible," Marian, who has been refereeing for 24 years, was reported as saying by The Peterborough Examiner.

Marian was nominated by Croatian Grand Master Svetlana Kana Gvozdić, one of the world’s first international referees and a member of the Taekwondo Hall of Fame's Board of Directors.

"She's one amazing woman that I admire very much for all that she has done not only for our sport but what she has done for her country and for women in general," Marian said of Gvozdić.

"She is quite a role model, so I am really appreciative of her confidence."

Barbara Marian officiates at events all over the world ©Taekwondo Canada

Marian recently returned from the Parapan American Games, which took place in Peru's capital Lima from August 23 to September 1.

She also officiated at the Pan American Games, also held in Lima before the Parapan American Games, and often participates at World Championships and Grand Prix and Grand Slam events.

In March of last year, Marian was appointed as the referee chair of Taekwondo Canada.

She will serve until the end of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

In June 2016, Marian received the Meritorious Service Medal from the then Canadian governor general David Johnston.

This was for her involvement as a taekwondo referee on local, national and international level.

Marian was appointed by World Taekwondo as member of the Women in Taekwondo Committee in November 2017.