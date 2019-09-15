By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Budapest
World Urban Games: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 12 minutes ago: France and Russia to meet in both basketball 3x3 finals
- 21 minutes ago: Aroian narrowly beats Kowalewski to men's parkour freestyle gold
- 1 hour ago:
- 2 hours ago: Roberts romps to women's BMX freestyle gold
- 5 hours ago: What can be won on the final day?
- 5 hours ago: Welcome to the final day of the World Urban Games
