South Korea finished day two of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba with the bragging rights after winning two of the three gold medals on offer.

The concluding contest at the Japanese Chiba Port Arena – close to where the Tokyo 2020 competition will be held – provided the greatest drama, as South Korea's Kyo-don In found a way to beat Russia's Vladislav Larin in the final seconds of their men's +80kg final.

Larin had the height advantage but In – nicknamed "The Bear" – looked more powerful.

As the two men reached the third and final round it was all square at 3-3, but the Russian moved ahead 5-3 thanks to two connecting punches.

However, with just seconds left, In unleashed a heel hook kick that shaved Larin's head – and won him both the fight, and the gold, 6-5.

That was the second Korean gold of the night, following Jun Jang's victory over Armin Hadipour Seighalani of Iran in the men’s -58kg final.

A flurry of points after two nondescript rounds saw the Korean win 22-14.

Bronzes went to Adrian Vicente Yunta of Spain and Vito Dell'Aquila of Italy.

In the men's +80kg class, bronzes went to Radik Isaev of Azerbaijan and Iran's Sajjad Mardan.

France's Magda Wiet Henin, red helmet, won women's -67kg gold at the World Taekwondo Grand Prix in Chiba ©WT

In the women's -67kg, France's Magda Wiet Henin won her first Grand Prix gold after overcoming Matea Jelic of Croatia.

Jelic dominated the centre of the mats and looked dangerous with a high kick, but round one ended 2-0 to Wiet Henin.

The pace slowed in the second round, but near its conclusion Jelic landed a spin back kick to the torso.

The third round began with the score at 4-4, when Wiet Henin edged one point ahead with a punch.

With 10 seconds left, the Croatian launched an all-out attack, but despite a head kick that looked like it connected, the board remained at 5-4.

Bronzes went to China's Yunfei Guo and Uzbekistan's Nigora Tursunkulova.

Tomorrow's third and final day sees the women's -49kg and men's -80kg classes.