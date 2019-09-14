By Michael Pavitt and Matthew Smith in Budapest
World Urban Games: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 40 minutes ago: Katayama wins first ever World Urban Games title in women's roller freestyle
- 1 hour ago: Navarro quickest in women's speed parkour qualifying, Shevchenko sixth
- 1 hour ago: Roberts qualifies first for BMX freestyle final - despite having no kit
- 1 hour ago: Athletics can learn from festival atmosphere at Urban Games, suggests Isinbayeva
- 3 hours ago: What can be won on day two?
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to the second day of the World Urban Games
Live updates
