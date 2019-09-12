Australia dominated the opening day of the International Cycling Union (UCI) Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Emmen in The Netherlands, winning five of the 12 time trial events.

Among the country's gold medallists was Darren Hicks, who came out on top in the men's C2 in a time of 28 min 24.53sec.

There were also victories for Emily Petricola in the women's C4 in 30:55.57, Paige Greco in the women's C3 in 32:10.93, Alistair Donohoe in the men's C5 in 39:22.52 and David Nicholas in the men's C3 in 41:25.70.

The only other country to claim more than one gold medal today was China, who triumphed courtesy of Zeng Sini in the women's C2 in 34:15.58 and Qian Wangwei in the women's C1 in 37:27.31.

Other winners included Great Britain's Dame Sarah Storey, who criticised the event organisation after defending her women's C5 title in 29:41.90.

The 14-time Paralympic champion took to Twitter to express her feelings.

"The concerning part was the low level of security," the 41-year-old said.

"Cars crossing junctions just seconds before riders approached, pedestrians casually crossing on the lights rather than at the direction of marshals.

"We’ve been plonked in a town that's carrying on as normal."

She added: "This scenario wouldn't be acceptable for the non-disabled World Champs so why does the UCI consider it acceptable to compromise for the UCI Para-Cycling World Champs?

"If this event was televised there would be all manner of comments on social media condemning the situation.

"If the event isn't financed properly to close these roads fully, the UCI need to start investing to bring it up to standard.

"It's one thing to say there's no prize money due to financial constraints, but quite another to risk rider safety for that reason too."

There were also wins today for Ireland's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal in the women's blind event in 41:02.51, and home favourites Vincent Ter Schure and Timo Fransen in the men's equivalent in 36:17.29.

Completing the list of victors were Slovakia's Jozef Metelka in the men's C4 in 40:50.58, and the United States' Aaron Keith in the men's C1 in 29:30.71

Action in Emmen continues tomorrow.