Atma Maharaj has been re-elected as President of Weightlifting Fiji.

Maharaj oversaw the 2019 International Weightlifting Federation Junior World Championships in Suva and was given a vote of confidence by his home federation at its Annual General Meeting.

Josaia Tuinamata was also elected vice-president, with Melaia Druwani assistant secretary.

Timothy Vakuruivalu was elected as athletes' representative, while Sera Vakaloloma and Abigail Erikson became board members.

Secretary general Della Shaw-Elder, treasurer Sikeli Tuinamuana, board member Henry Elder and vice-president Chris Yee were all re-elected to their respective positions.

Eight Fijian weightlifters competed at the Junior World Championships, as China topped the medal table with 11 golds, one silver and one bronze.

Eileen Cikamatana won gold for Fiji at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women's 90kg weightlifting final ©Getty Images

Silver medallist in 2017 Eileen Cikamatana would have been a medal contender for Fiji but she relocated to Australia amid a dispute with the national federation.

She was one of many lifters involved in a damaging dispute with Weightlifting Fiji, which wanted to appoint a new coach and move the lifters from their home base in Levuka.

The dispute left Fiji without a national team.

When Cikamatana, 19, won the 81kg at an interstate competition in Australia earlier this year, former IWF vice-president Sam Coffa, who has been involved in weightlifting for more than 60 years, described her performance as "simply sensational – I have never witnessed anything like it".

Cikamatana won gold for Fiji at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the women's 90kg weightlifting final.