A football agent has been arrested in Monaco, following an inquiry in Belgium into alleged fraud involving the transfer of players.

According to a judicial source, the agent is Christophe Henrotay, who has been involved in various international transfers, including those involving Belgium players and Belgian clubs.

Investigators have also detained the agent's assistant in Belgium.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been among Henrotay's clients, along with wingers Yannick Carrasco and Kevin Mirallas.

Belgian federal prosecutors are requesting the extradition of the agent after raids in Monaco, London and Liege on Tuesday (September 10) and yesterday.

Reuters report that the raids saw two apartments, a boat, three luxury cars and €7 million ($7.7 million/£6.3 million) seized.

Christophe Henrotay's clients have included Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois ©Getty Images

Prosecutors said the arrests stem from an ongoing inquiry into the £13 million ($16 million/€14.5 million) transfer of Serbian forward Aleksandar Mitrović from Belgian club Anderlecht to English Premier League side Newcastle in 2015.

"The facts involve notably money-laundering operations and private corruption in the context of football player transfers," they stated, as reported by the BBC.

In April, Anderlecht's premises were searched but nobody was detained.

There was also raids on premises linked to Anderlecht, Club Brugge and Standard Liège in October 2018.

This followed a separate inquiry into suspected fraud involving transfers during the 2017-2018 season.

Belgian authorities charged 19 people and detained nine with charges of money laundering, belonging to a criminal organisation and conspiracy being brought.