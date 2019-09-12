Russia, Chile and El Salvador have all submitted bids for the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, football's governing body has confirmed.

The trio of countries all registered their applications before the closing deadline of August 30.

No details of where the nations might host the World Cup if successful have yet been revealed, but FIFA said they would make a final decision at their Council meeting in Shanghai on October 23 and 24.

They will now "review and assess" the bids put forward by the Football Union of Russia, the Chilean Football Association and the Salvadoran Football Association.

None of the bidding countries have hosted the Beach Soccer World Cup before.

The tournament began life as the Beach Soccer World Championship in 1995 with the first 13 editions, up until 2007, all held in Brazil.

Brazil are the defending champions and most successful team in the tournament's history ©Getty Images

It has since been held in France, United Arab Emirates, Italy, Tahiti, Portugal and Bahamas.

This year's tournament will take place in Asunción in Paraguay, a landlocked country, between November 21 and December 1.

Brazil, the defending champions, are by far the most successful team in the tournament's history and boast 14 titles.

Portugal and Russia, both with two wins each, are the next successful while France are the only other winners with one crown.

A successful Russian bid would mean they would stage the beach event just three years after hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2018.