A group of International Olympic Committee (IOC) young leaders took part in a "createathon" to help design a dedicated IOC space in the Malley cluster of venues at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

Fifty-three of the IOC's young leaders participated in the competition, as part of the recent youth summit in the Olympic capital.

They were split into 10 teams and given the task of creating an "interactive and immersive IOC space for Lausanne 2020".

Around 100,000 people are expected to pass through the area in the Malley cluster during the 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games.

The teams had three minutes to pitch to an expert judging panel, led by Lausanne 2020 President Virginie Faivre.

The top three teams were then given the chance to share their ideas with IOC President Thomas Bach.

"The IOC youth summit is always a highlight of the year, as it is very inspirational to see young creative people so committed to the Olympic Values," Bach said.

"They have developed a lot over the years and they now play an even more important role in the IOC decision making process.

"They give us inspiration in shaping the future of the Olympic Games and the Olympic Movement."

The 2020 Winter Youth Olympics run from January 9 to 22.