French biathlon star Martin Fourcade said it was a "dream come true" to organise his own event and claimed he had proven doubters wrong after the first edition of his Nordic Festival.

The Martin Fourcade Nordic Festival on the streets Annecy, which saw biathletes and cross-country skiers race on rollerskates, attracted thousands of supporters.

Fourcade, a five-time Olympic and 11-time world champion, organised the competition alongside French company ALYANSKI.

The 30-year-old triumphed in the men's biathlon race ahead of Germany's Benedikt Doll and Italy's Lukas Hofer.

Italian Lisa Vittozzi won the women's race, beating team mate Dorothea Wierer and Justine Braisaz of France.

Fourcade highlighted the searing heat in the French city as the event's main obstacle but said he was proud to have created "something special".

Martin Fourcade won his own event as he triumphed in the men's biathlon race ©IBU

"It was incredible and amazing; I could not ask for more except a little less warm," he said.

"We, my 'partner in crime' Alexis Boeuf and two others started with a blank piece of paper six months ago.

"Everyone said we could not do it, put on this event in the centre of Annecy; it would be impossible, and here we have created something special.

"As a member of the IBU Athletes Commission, I need to take care of the athletes.

"Being an athlete and organiser at the same time, I wanted to be really fair.

"This was a lot of stress, but it is what I wanted.

"I am very glad about how it turned out.

"It was my dream come true."