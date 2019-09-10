Representatives of the International Orienteering Federation (IOF) attended a seminar hosted by the Nordic Athlete Passport Management Unit (NAPMU), on the topic of Athlete Biological Passports.

The IOF was invited to attend the event, held at Ullevaal Stadium in Norway's capital Oslo, as a client of NAPMU.

It included sessions on both the hematological and steroidal modules, as well as practical advice on test planning, risk assessment, intelligence and investigations.

There were also several workshops where participants had the opportunity to discuss different scenarios and their potential courses of action.

Ullevaal Stadion played host to the seminar ©IOF

"The hosts, NAPMU, had really succeeded in putting together a varied programme, which attracted around 60 participants from different backgrounds within anti-doping," the IOF said.

"For a small IF (International Federation) like the IOF, this event really was an invaluable opportunity to meet and learn from renowned experts in the field of anti-doping.

"Thank you to NAMPU for organising the event and for your continued cooperation."

The IOF governs four orienteering disciplines: foot orienteering, mountain bike orienteering, ski orienteering and trail orienteering.