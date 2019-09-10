The Zimbabwe Olympic Committee (ZOC) organised a governance strategy and policy development workshop for national federations to help them promote and develop sustainable sport.

The workshop came from the ZOC's partnership with the Norwegian Olympic and Paralympic Committee and Confederation of Sports (NIF), and is aimed at enhancing the administrative skills of Zimbabwe's national sport associations.

In total, 22 members from different associations participated in the workshop.

"These workshops are essential when it comes to policy implementation," said Cleopas Nyangoni, the Zimbabwe Taekwondo Association secretary general.

"They help a lot, especially for us administrators, as sport has since moved from being a social cause but can also earn someone a living.

"So it all starts with the administrative issues which help shape the growth and development of sport."

Among a number of recent sporting crises, Zimbabwe have been suspended by the International Cricket Council ©Getty Images

Zimbabwe is currently undergoing a number of sporting crises.

In July, the country was suspended from the 2020 Council of Southern Africa Football Associations Cup for failing to comply with a deadline to commit to hosting the tournament.

Just the week before, Zimbabwe had been suspended by the International Cricket Council for Government interference.