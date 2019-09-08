Germany and Romania defended their European Table Tennis Championships titles as both nations overcame Portugal in Nantes.

The Romanian team produced a dominant performance to ease past the first time finalists in the women’s competition.

Bernadette Szocs gave Romania an ideal start by beating Portugal’s Shao Jieni in the first match of the final.

Shao appeared on course to win the tie after taking a 2-1 lead but Szocs stormed back to win 11-7, 8-11, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6.

Daniela Monteiro Dodean took Romania to the brink of victory by winning the second rubber 7-11, 11-8, 11-9, 6-11, 11-3.

A dominant performance from Elizabeta Samara saw Romania seal victory as she beat Leila Oliveira 11-9, 11-7, 11-6.

"I felt the pressure just from the thought that Dana and Bernie did a great job and that I can not allow any mistake in my duel,” Samara said.

"I had to finish that match.

"We have fantastic team that deserved this victory."

Romania have now won the women’s event on five occasions, with their back-to-back triumphs adding to victories in 1992, 2002 and 2005.

Their next target will be earning a third straight title when Romania hosts next year’s event in Cluj.

Portugal also ended as the runners-up in the men’s competition after suffering a 3-0 loss to Germany.

Dimitrij Ovtcharov gave Germany the early lead by winning 11-7, 11-7, 11-8 against Marcos Freitas.

The defending champions closed in on retaining their crown when Timo Boll triumphed 11-7, 4-11, 11-9, 11-7 in his match with Joao Monteiro.

Germany’s victory was sealed when Patrick Franziska beat Tiago Apolonia 12-10, 11-9, 11-4.