The Nepal Olympic Committee (NOC) was ordered by the country's Supreme Court to postpone its Elective General Assembly, it has emerged.

According to The Himalayan Times, the court acted after receiving a petition from rival official Kamal Bahadur Chitrakar.

Incumbent Jeevan Ram Shrestha was due to be challenged for the NOC Presidency by Umesh Lal Shrestha at the Assembly on Friday (September 6).

This would have been a re-run of the 2015 Presidential ballot but sports governance in the country is in turmoil as two different bodies lay claim to being the NOC.

Chitrakar backs the other body run by Rukma Shumsher Rana and has claimed the organisation headed by Jeevan is "not authentic".

His petition says it has "no right" to hold elections, The Himalayan Times said.

More court hearings are now expected in the case.

It comes at a crunch time as Nepal is due to host the South Asian Games in Kathmandu in December.

"We got the court orders and we decided to postpone the Elective General Assembly for now," said Jeevan.

"The writ petitioner has deceived the court by submitting the only documents which were in his favour.

"The case has nothing to do with our Committee.

"We will submit our papers to the court and will move forward as per the decision of the apex court."

Jeevan had previously claimed that the issue with the two bodies had been solved.

Elections for a number of other roles were due at the Elective General Assembly, including five vice president positions and secretary general.