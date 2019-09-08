Russian Sports Minister Pavel Kolobkov believes the country is over the worst of its doping crisis.

The politician made the claim as International Federations continue to analyse data recovered by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) from Moscow Laboratory.

WADA identified 298 athletes with suspicious samples after successfully retrieving data from the laboratory in January, and sent out evidence packages on 43 competitors to the relevant world governing bodies.

All are suspected of playing a part in a far-reaching Russian scheme involving serial doping, sample swapping and the manipulation of the drug testing system.

The country was forced to compete at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag, but the suspension of the Russian Olympic Committee was immediately lifted after the Games.

Only the International Weightlifting Federation and International Biathlon Union have sanctioned athletes based on the laboratory data so far but, despite the chance of more suspensions to come, Kolobkov thinks his country has seen off the worst of the bad news.

Data from Moscow Laboratory continued to be analysed by governing bodies ©Getty Images

"If violations are discovered, investigations will be launched and somebody perhaps will be disqualified, but I believe that we have overcome the peak and the most difficult stage," he said, according to Russia's state news agency TASS.

"Russia has implemented all set requirements, handed over the data and samples.

"Our experts are currently closely cooperating with WADA experts.

"There are still some sports which are in a really complicated situation – biathlon, athletics, as their federations are limited in their rights, but the most important thing is that our national team will be participating in the 2020 Olympics under the national flag and in the uniform of the national team.

"I will be not recalling now what enormous work we have done because this is a topic for a separate conversation.

"The main and the concluding stage is currently underway with WADA, reanalysing the data and samples from the Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory."

WADA are due to meet on September 23 where the latest analysis of the laboratory data will be discussed.