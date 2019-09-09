The International Canoe Federation (ICF) have announced a two-year partnership with boat builder Hody Sport.

The ICF say the partnership with the international company will be a major boost for the sport, with the agreement having special focus on the governing body's development programme.

Hody Sport are set to provide boats for the programme to aid countries where canoeing is still in its infancy.

Four boats will be donated each year to the programme, with the ICF and national federations helping to deliver the canoes.

"Of course our boats have been part of ICF events for many years, and for us it was a logical step to become an official partner of the world governing body for our sport," said Beatrix Varga-Hody, following her company's agreement with the ICF.

"Hody Sport is a successful worldwide brand, and with our partnership with the ICF we will be able to help grow the sport in regions where it is still developing.

"Our knowledge built over many decades of experience, coupled with the ICF's standing in the community, will be a win-win for canoeing.

"And we are looking forward to seeing more athletes using Hody racing kayaks, especially in the lead-up to next year's Tokyo Olympics."

Hody Sport have made racing kayaks since 1986, which have been used by Olympic and World Championship gold medallists.

Hody Sport will donate four canoes each year ©Getty Images

This includes the Orca boat, which was used by Norway's Knut Holmann at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games when he earned K1 1,000 and 500 metres gold medals.

The company originally formed in Hungary but has gained worldwide recognition.

ICF marketing manager Catherine Wieser welcomed the opportunity to partner with Hody Sport.

"Hody Sport has long been recognised as a pioneer in canoe and kayak development, so it is fantastic that we can team up to help grow the sport worldwide," she said.

"Hody shares our vision for making our sport truly global, so we are looking forward to taking Hody canoes and kayaks to parts of the world where resources and facilities are limited.

"Hody is about so much more than making fast, attractive racing kayaks.

"They have also developed the MK-4 Dolphin mini kayak, which is perfect for encouraging and teaching children."