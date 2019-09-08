Héctor Catalá Laparra and Jairo Ruiz Lopez claimed glory as Spanish athletes dominated at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) Paratriathlon World Cup in Banyoles.

Catalá Laparra followed up last weekend's victory at the ITU World Paratriathlon Grand Finals in Lausanne with a dominant win in the men's visually impaired contest.

He won by 11 seconds from Arnaud Grandjean of France as he crossed the line in 59min 51sec.

Brad Snyder from the United States claimed bronze in 1:00:18.

Ruiz Lopez had a wider margin of victory in the PTS5 category, leaving the field trailing his wake to win gold in 59:17.

Brazilian Carlos Rafael Viana finished second in 59:33, with Mexican José Abraham Estrada Sierra completing the podium in 1:00:14.

Alejandro Sánchez Palomero completed the Spanish hat-trick by cruising to the PTS4 title in 1:02:32.

Jorge Luis Fonseca of Brazil was second in 1:03.57 and Japanese Hideki Uda earned bronze in 1:04:08.

Anna Barbaro from Italy led home American duo Elizabeth Barker and Amy Dixon to win the women's visually impaired race.

Barbaro clinched gold in 1:11:04, with Barker second in 1:11:39 and Dixon taking third place in 1:14:13.

Lauren Parker won the women's wheelchair race in an Australian one-two after claiming Grand Final glory in Lausanne last week.

Parker moved clear of compatriot Emily Tapp to take the tape in 1:08:12.

Tapp finished second in 1:08:50 with Spaniard Eva María Moral Pedrero collecting the bronze medal in 1:11:58.

Frenchman Alexandre Paviza won the men's wheelchair race in 1:01:49.

Jumpei Kimura of Japan was second in 1:02:30 as Nic Beveridge of Australia earned bronze in 1:03.38.