Chinese Taipei overcame the United States to win the Under-18 Baseball World Cup in South Korea.

The US were seeking their fifth straight World Cup crown at the Gijang-Hyundai Dream Ballpark but were beaten 2-1 in the final.

It marked the third time that Chinese Taipei had claimed the title, having previously triumphed in 1983 and 2010.

Yu Chien was the winning pitcher in the final and was named the most valuable player of the tournament

"We have been together for two months and the players have kept improving," said Chinese Taipei's Chou Tsung Chih.

"I’ve seen this team play better and better."

Before the final, South Korea delighted the home crowd with a narrow 6-5 victory over Australia to secure the bronze medal.

The Netherlands thrashed Australia 10-0 in a consolation match which had been rearranged following poor weather yesterday.