Former Facebook and Apple marketer Andy McKeon has been appointed chief marketing officer at United States Ski & Snowboard (USS).

McKeon will take over from Dan Barnett, who is relocating back to Britain.

"I dreamed about it as a kid - and finally, I’ve made the US Ski & Snowboard team," said McKeon.

"It took me longer than I expected, but I never gave up.

"I was somewhat hampered by being an impressively slow ski racer, but I never let that put me off."

He will report to USS President and chief executive Tiger Shaw and will aim to raise the awareness of the American ski and snowboard team.

"I am thrilled to have Andy joining us,” said Shaw.

"Andy is a world-class strategic leader in the sports world, with a track record and the experience to keep our teams out front."

In his marketing role with Facebook, Andy McKeon set up a live session with Olympic skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin of the United States ©Getty Images

Shaw added: "Our partners will enjoy the content and authentic stories of our athletes pursuing their dreams.

"It’s all about the members of our teams and their amazing successes.”

McKeon, who has worked with USS as an advisor since 2013, spent six years working with Facebook, orchestrating live streams from International Ski Federation World Cup Finals and organising live sessions with double Olympic skiing champion Mikaela Shiffrin.

"USS also has the opportunity to play a more purpose-driven role in meaningful areas such as environmental preservation," added McKeon.

"We can’t take the mountains for granted.

"I’m committed to grow and spread the love of snow sports."