A goal five minutes from time earned New Zealand’s women a place at Tokyo 2020 as they finished ahead of hosts Australia at the Oceania Hockey Cup.

The host nation had reason to cheer on the day as their men’s team secured their passage to next year's Olympic Games by beating New Zealand 3-0 in their final game at Rockhampton.

Australia's women, needing to win, got the ideal start after two minutes with a goal from Mariah Williams.

But the women’s Black Sticks, who had beaten them to Commonwealth gold on the Gold Coast a year earlier, kept their nerve to equalise through Olivia Merry and hang on for a 1-1 draw.

The home team had levelled the three-match series the day before with a 3-2 win, but New Zealand’s 3-1 victory in the opening match meant they carried a goal difference advantage into the deciding contest.

"The game was ugly at times, but the team dug in and was able to stick together to get a fantastic result," New Zealand coach Graham Shaw said.

Australia's men congratulate scorer Blake Govers during their 3-0 win over New Zealand ©Getty Images

Having beaten New Zealand 4-0 in the opening match before drawing 2-2 on the previous day, Australia’s men knew that all they had to do was to avoid the same kind of beating they had inflicted upon the visitors in the final game in order to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

As it turned out there was no cause for nervous tension as two goals in the opening quarter from Tim Brand and Blake Govers effectively settled the issue.

Govers added a third goal two minutes from time.

Australia's women and New Zealand's men will now go into tomorrow's draw for the International Hockey Federation Olympic Qualifiers.

The Qualifiers are set for between October 26 and November 3, with seven men's and seven women's teams booking their place at Tokyo 2020 from the 14 two-legged ties staged across the globe.