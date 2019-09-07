Ireland’s Sam Bennett avoided a major crash in the closing kilometre to claim victory on stage 14 of the Vuelta a España.

The Bora-Hansgrohe rider was expected to feature in a bunch sprint at the conclusion of the 188 kilometre flat route from San Vincente de la Barquera to Oviedo.

With sprinters seeking a rare chance of a stage win at the Grand Tour race, the early breakaway faced strong resistance from the peloton.

The move was brought to an end inside the final five kilometres, making a bunch sprint appear inevitable.

A crash in the final kilometre saw several riders fall, with only a couple making it to the finish.

Bennett was the main beneficiary from the incident as the Irish sprinter came through to take victory in a time of 4 hours, 28min 46sec.

Argentina’s Maximiliano Richeze finished as the runner-up on the same time as the winner.

Primož Roglič remains in the overall race lead ©Getty Images

Belgium’s Tosh Van Der Sande rounded off the top three after ending two seconds down.

Primož Roglič retained his overall race lead and remains 2min 25sec clear of second placed Alejandro Valverde of Spain.

World champion Valverde was among the riders to receive treatment after the stage having been caught up in the crash.

Roglič’s fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogacar rounds off the top three as the UAE Team Emirates rider sits 3:01 behind the leader.

The race continues tomorrow with a 154km stage from Tineo to Santuario del Acebo.