Jiří Lipták of the Czech Republic clinched the gold medal in the men's trap event at the European Championship Shotgun in Lonato del Garda in Italy.

Lipták earned one of the biggest victories of his career with a total of 46 targets in the final at the Trap Concaverde shooting range.

The Czech shooter finished two hits clear of Britain's Aaron Heading, who took silver on 44.

Italy’s Mauro De Filippis did enough for bronze having scored 36.

QUOTA PLACE SECURED AND SILVER: Aaron holds his nerve in the European Championships to win silver and a @Tokyo2020 quota place for @TeamGB! #IGoBeyond pic.twitter.com/y2mnGitEND — British Shooting (@GBShooting) September 7, 2019

Heading also claimed a quota place at next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo following his second place result.

"I'm absolutely lost for words," Heading said.

"It’s been a long journey to get to this and to know I have now secured a quota place for Britain is unreal."

