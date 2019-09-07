Defending champions Romania progressed to the women’s team final at the European Table Tennis Championships in Nantes.

The Romanian side, who will take on Portugal for gold, produced a strong performance to overcome Poland in the semi-finals in the French city.

Elizabeta Samara gave Romania an ideal start with a 11-4, 8-11, 11-9, 11-3 victory over Poland’s Natalia Partyka.

Li Qian responded for Poland by winning the second match 11-3, 11-7, 13-11 against Daniela Monteiro Dodean.

Romania retook the lead in the tie when Bernadette Szocs triumphed 11-9, 8-11, 11-4, 13-11 against Natalia Bajor.

The victory was completed when Samara emerged as a 11-8, 11-7, 11-7 winner in her clash with Li.

Romania will head into the final as the clear favourites against a team which will compete in its first European gold medal match.

The Portuguese team, competing in the semi-finals of the competition for the first time after beating Germany yesterday, overcame Hungary 3-1 in the last four.

The men’s semi-finals will take place later today as hosts France entertain defending champions Germany.

Portugal, last year’s beaten finalists, will play Sweden in the second semi-final.

