The Bahamas Olympic Committee (BOC) has announced a relief effort to assist those impacted by Hurricane Dorian in Grand Bahama and Abaco.

Abacos and Grand Bahama, located in the north of the Bahamas, were the heaviest hit areas by the category 5 hurricane.

It matched the highest ever recorded at landfall and stayed in the area for two days.

The Bahamas Health Minister Duane Sands has warned of a “staggering” final death count.

The BOC has said it will help to assist recovery efforts by opening their office to people to contribute donations, whether money or items, to help those impacted.

The organisation said it will work in collaboration with other organisations, including the non-profit Head Knowles Foundation, which aims to provide hurricane relief.

According to the Bahamas Tribune, the BOC is requesting donations of canned goods, generators, clothing, toiletries, baby items, water, cleaning supplies, hygiene products and tools.

BOC secretary general Derron Donaldson said Head Knowles are in contact with international partners to arrange the transfer of financial contributions to assist with the purchase of key items.

"Dear colleagues from around the world, thank you for your inquiry,” Donaldson said.

"Me and family are just fine, most of my Olympic family in the Central Bahamas made it through the storm with minimal damages.

"However, our families, be they personal or our Olympic family, suffered catastrophic devastation in the Northern Bahamas.

"Thank you for your many offers of assistance as the Bahamas Olympic Committee will be coordinating our efforts to assist to the extent we can, thanking you in advance for your kind gestures of love.

"We just want to bring the sporting bodies together and see what we can put together and assist our persons in Abaco and Grand Bahama, who have given so much to the development of sports in the country.”

It has been estimated 76,000 people are in need of food and shelter following the hurricane.

The United Nations World Food Programme has allocated a budget of $5.4 million (£4.3 million/€4.8 million) to aid relief efforts over the next three months.