Belgian Philippe Gilbert timed his late breakaway to perfection as he won the 12th stage of the Vuelta a España.

The Deceuninck–Quick-Step rider soloed to his 10th Grand Tour stage triumph on the flat 174.1 kilometres journey from Navarra Circuit to Bilbao.

Gilbert, who missed out on selection for the Tour de France, dropped his fellow breakaway riders 40km from the finish and held on to seal victory in three hours 48min 18sec.

Spaniard Alex Aranburu came home in second place, while compatriot Fernando Barceló was third.

Gilbert's win came as the riders battling for the general classification allowed the breakaway to go clear for the second consecutive stage.

Slovenian Primož Roglič remains the overall race leader ©Getty Images

Slovenian Primož Roglič maintained his overall lead of 1min 52sec with ease, finishing in the peloton to retain the red jersey.

Roglič, who rides for Team Jumbo-Visma, sits in top spot ahead of Movistar's Alejandro Valverde of Spain.

The top 10 of the general classification remained unchanged as they crossed together in the same group.

But the day's plaudits went to Gilbert, who said it was "special" to secure his 10th Grand Tour stage win.

"It was a long fight to get into the breakaway," the Belgian added.

"When we went away I saw good climbers with me so I was not very confident."

The race continues tomorrow with the 13th stage, a mountainous 166.4km route from Bilbao to Los Machucos.