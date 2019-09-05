China's Zhang Linbin was the stand-out performer in men's individual qualification at the International Modern Pentathlon Union (UIPM) Pentathlon World Championships in Budapest.

Zhang topped the B rankings with 1,137 points at the Hungarian capital's Kincsem Park.

South Korea's Jun Woongtae was just behind with 1,136 points, while defending champion James Cooke of Great Britain was a further point back in third.

Heading the A standings was Russia's Alexander Lifanov with 1,129 points.

Czech Republic's Martin Vlach finished second with 1,128 points, while Germany's Patrick Dogue, one half of the men's relay gold medal-winning team on Tuesday (September 3), and Kazakhstan's Vladislav Sukharev came third and fourth, respectively, with 1,124.

As for the C rankings, it was France's Valentin Belaud who led the way with 1,133 points.

Lithuania's Justinas Kinderis, South Korea's Lee Jihun, Ukraine's Pavlo Tymoshchenko and Hungary's Bence Demeter all came closest to matching Belaud with 1,131 points.

In the women's final fencing ranking round, Belarus' Volha Silkina registered an unrivalled 268 points.

She was followed by compatriot Iryna Prasiantsova with 256 points, and South Korea's Kim Sunwoo and Élodie Clouvel with 250.

Action in Budapest continues tomorrow with the women's individual final and the men's final fencing ranking round.

The men's final is scheduled for Saturday (September 7).

Three places at next year's Olympics in Tokyo are available in both the men and women's individual competitions.

The Laser Run World Championships are running alongside the Pentathlon World Championships for the first time, with action from tomorrow to Sunday (September 8).