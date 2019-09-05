Dame Louise Martin was re-elected President of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) for a second four-year term, at the organisation's General Assembly here today.

The 73-year-old Scot was re-elected by acclamation by delegates, having first taken up the role in 2015, when she became the first female to hold this office in the history of the CGF.

"Looking back over the last quadrennial, I am overwhelmed by a sense of pride from our collective achievements, at the endeavors of Commonwealth athletes, at the success of our flagship events and how we have adapted and responded to challenges, as well as harnessed opportunities," Dame Louise said.

"Like all families, we are defined by people, how we treat and respect each other and how we work together.

"Let's continue to deliver on the strategy outlined in the Transformation 2022 Refresh and enjoy this journey as through sport, we build peaceful, sustainable and prosperous communities across the Commonwealth."

Dame Louise has a distinguished association with the Games as an athlete - swimming for Scotland at the 1962 Commonwealth Games in Perth and thereafter as team manager, administrator and honorary secretary.

She was appointed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire by Her Majesty The Queen in the 2019 New Year Honours List.

The quadrennial elections also saw three CGF vice-presidents elected.

Kereyn Smith, chief executive of the New Zealand Olympic Committee, was assured of being voted in for a second four-year term, as she was the only female candidate and the CGF constitution dictates that one of those elected must be a woman.

Canada's Bruce Robertson, a former swimmer and Olympic silver and bronze medallist at Munich 1972, was also elected for a second term, polling 40 of the 68 votes.

Chris Jenkins, the chief executive of Commonwealth Games Wales, replaced South Africa's Gideon Sam, whose term had ended, receiving 55 votes.

Uganda's WIlliam Blick, a member of the International Olympic Committee, polled a surprisingly low 23 votes, while Sri Lanka's Maxwell da Silva got 18.

Three new regional vice-presidents were also elected to the CGF Executive Board.

The Americas will be represented by Bermuda's Judy Simons, who steps in to replace Guyana's Kalam Azad Juman-Yassin after defeating Rick Powers, the President of the Commonwealth Games Canada.

Singapore's Chris Chan takes over from Sri Lanka's Hemasiri Fenando.

Chan had been supposed to stand against Indian Olympic Association secretary general Rajeev Mehta, but he was withdrawn after India withdrew from this General Assembly as part of its protest against the decision not to include shooting on the programme at Birmingham 2022.

Europe will be represented by Gibraltar's Harry Murphy, elected unopposed to replace Jenkins

The three other regional vice-presidents were all re-elected unopposed.

Zambia's Miriam Moyo will again represent Africa, Saint Lucia's Fortuna Belrose the Caribbean, and the Cook Islands' Hugh Graham Oceania.

Elections also took place for every position on the CGF Sports Committee.

Africa elected Nigeria's Sani Ndanusa, the Americas chose Canada's Linda Cuthbert and Asia selected Pakistan's Syed Arif Hasan.

The Caribbean elected Ephraim Penn from the British Virgin Islands, Europe chose Wales' Helen Phillips and Oceania selected Australia's Craig Phillips.

A total of 68 of the 71 countries and territories eligible to vote in this CGF General Assembly took part.

Besides India, the Bahamas were missing due to the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian and Pakistan did not vote due to its delegate being affected by a death in the family.