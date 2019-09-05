Tributes have poured in following the death of Norway's triple Olympic biathlon champion Halvard Hanevold, aged just 49.

The five-time world champion passed away at his home in Asker on Tuesday (September 3), the Norwegian Biathlon Association (NSB) said.

No cause of death has yet been reported.

Hanevold won his first Winter Olympic title in Nagano in 1998, capturing gold in the 20 kilometres individual.

He added further titles in the 4x7.5km relays at both Salt Lake City 2002 and Vancouver 2010, and won a further two Olympic silver medals and one bronze.

At the World Championships he won a total of 16 medals, including the individual gold in Khanty-Mansiysk in 2003.

He won the team event with Norway twice, as well as scooping two relay world titles.

At World Cup level, Hanevold finished on the podium 40 times before his retirement in 2010.

He then moved into television commentary with Norwegian broadcaster NRK.

"We are immensely saddened by the passing of Halvard Hanevold, a biathlon and Olympic legend gone too soon," said International Biathlon Union President Olle Dahlin.

"He embodied the best characteristics of our sport.

"For an Olympic champion with three golds, two silvers and a bronze, he was humble, always curious and thoughtful, but above all friendly, and he always found a reason to smile and a reason to laugh.

"More than his prodigious talent, we will miss his friendship, generosity, wit, and ever-present smile which will never be forgotten.

Halvard Hanevold won individual Olympic gold at Nagano 1998 ©Getty Images

"Our thoughts are with Halvard's family and friends during this difficult time."

Ole Einar Bjørndalen, the most decorated male Winter Olympian of all time with eight golds and 13 medals, also paid tribute to his former team mate.

"Halvard was the mainstay of our team for so many years," he said.

"A wonderful person and performer with a big heart and always in a good mood."

Arne Horten, the NSB President, added: "It is with great sadness that we have received the message about Halvard's passing.

"He will be sorely missed.

"Halvard was a warm person, who cared about his team mates and competitors.

"Halvard impressed the biathlon world with his fantastic achievements over a long career.

"He was the team's trustee, an environmental creator and a fantastic ambassador for the sport.

"Halvard has been central to the development of Norwegian and international biathlon, and a source of inspiration for young talents."