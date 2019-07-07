Russia's Oleg Stoyanovskiy became the youngest player to win the men's title at the Beach Volleyball World Championships as he partnered Viacheslav Krasilnikov to victory over Julius Thole and Clemens Wickler in the final in Hamburg.

Stoyanovskiy and Krasilnikov fought back from a set down to claim a 19-21, 21-17, 15-11 victory in front of a packed and partisan crowd at Rothenbaum Stadium.

The triumph handed the third seeds their first world title together and condemned the home favourites to an agonising defeat.

Stoyanovskiy is the youngest player to win the men's title at the International Volleyball Federation event at 22 years, nine months and 11 days.

He takes a record previously held by Brazil's Andre Loyola, who was 22 years, 11 months and 18 days old when he clinched the men's crown with Evandro Goncalves at the 2017 World Championships in Vienna.

Top seeds Christian Sørum and Anders Mol of Norway earned the bronze medal with a 19-21, 21-15, 15-10 win in their clash with Tri Bourne and Trevor Crabb of the United States.

"It’s been crazy all week," said Mol.

"There were thousands of people who couldn’t get into this arena.

"That’s just amazing to see and I’m really happy to see that the sport is growing in this direction, especially here in Hamburg.”