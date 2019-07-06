Italy's Simone D'Ambrosia and Fiammetta Rossi overcame favourites Yang Kun-pi and Liu Wan-yu of Chinese Taipei to win the mixed team trap shooting event here.

They scored 42 to win at Mostra d'Oltremare, surpassing Yang and Liu's total of 36.

The Chinese Taipei pair had been considered the main contenders for the gold medal, having individually won the men and women's trap events yesterday.

“To be honest, I am quite disappointed,” Liu said.

“I didn’t adjust my mind and my tempo well in the gold medal match.

"The gold medal could be ours, but I missed it.”

Spain's Cristina Beltran Pastor and Tirado Carmona finished third, scoring 39 in the bronze-medal clash against Kazakhstan's Mark Pochivalov and Sarsenkul Rysebekova, who had managed 37.

It was a dramatic final in the men's 10 metres air rifle, where Slovakia's Patrik Jany held his nerve in the final shootout for gold to win with 249.2 points.

Park Ha-jun of South Korea was just behind, totalling 248.3 from 24 shots.

"It was so stressful," Jany said.

‘’When it came to the last two shots against the Korean, I was just trying to do my best."

Japan's Ranto Katsura continued her country's dominance in judo, winning the women's under-52kg ©Naples 2019

Russian's Evgenii Panchenko took bronze with 227.2 points as compatriot Vladislav Fetisov was pushed into fourth position.

The hosts had more success in the fencing, with Damiano Rosatelli triumphing 15-10 in an all-Italian final against Guillaume Bianchi to earn gold in the men's foil.

Bronze went to Japan's Yuto Ueno and France's Meddy Elice.

Two more medals for Italy came in the women's sabre.

Lucia Lucarini, who lost 15-9 to Sara Balzer of France, received silver, while Michela Battiston claimed bronze.

South Korea's Jeon Su-in was the other recipient of the bronze medal.

Japan's judo gold rush continued through Ryoko Takeda, winner of the women's under-52 kilograms following an ippon victory against South Korea's Park Da-sol.

Russia's Daria Bobrikova and Uzbekistan's Diyora Keldiyorova completed the podium.

In the men's under-66kg, Moldova's Denis Vieru achieved his country's second gold medal of the Universiade.

He had defeated Japan's Ranto Katsura in the final, while Russia's Ismail Chasygov and Willian Lima of Brazil got bronze.

Competition continues tomorrow.