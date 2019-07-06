Katie Zaferes of the United States retained her overall lead despite a fall in the women's race as Britain's Non Stanford claimed victory at the World Triathlon Series in Hamburg.

Stanford clocked 59min 24sec to secure her first major win since the Triathlon World Cup in Chengdu in 2017.

The 30-year-old, world champion in 2013, crossed the line seven seconds ahead of France's Cassandre Beaugrand, while American Summer Rappaport was a further 11 seconds behind.

Zaferes, who arrived in Hamburg having won four of the opening five events of the series, endured a difficult day in tough conditions.

The American fell during the 21 kilometres bike ride on the city streets but recovered to complete the race in 35th place.

It allowed the 30-year-old to maintain her position at the top of the leaderboard on 4,925 points.

Zaferes is being chased by two British athletes as Jessica Learmonth is second on 4,170 points and Georgia Taylor-Brown occupies third with 4,121.

Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle triumphed in a dramatic men's race ©Getty Images

There was also drama in the men's race as Australia's Jacob Birtwhistle continued his recent run of good form by taking victory in 55:09.

Vincent Luis of France was second, 0.01sec behind Birtwhistle, while Belgium's Jelle Geens was third.

The wet conditions played havoc, just as they did in the women's race earlier, as Britain's Jonny Brownlee was among those involved in a pile-up during the cycling section.

Spain's Fernando Alarza is just 82 points ahead of Luis in the race for the overall title after he languished down in 45th place.

Alarza has 3,282 points, with Luis second on 3,200 and Spaniard Javier Gómez third on 3,108.

The Mixed Relay World Championships are due to be held tomorrow before the World Triathlon Series resumes in Montreal from July 20 to 21.