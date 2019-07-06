Fan Zhendong recovered from his quarter-final exit in the singles event as he partnered Xu Xin to the men's doubles title at the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Korea Open in Busan.

The Chinese pair beat top seeds Jeoung Young-sik and Lee Sang-su of South Korea 11-9, 11-7, 11-6 to secure gold at Sajik Arena.

Jeoung had earlier sprung a surprise in the singles with an 11-5, 9-11, 8-11, 13-11, 11-9, 12-10 triumph over top seed and world number three Fan to reach the semi-finals of the ITTF World Tour Platinum event.

"I am so happy to have beaten Fan Zhendong, who is ranked among the best in the world," Jeoung said.

"The most important moment in this victory was not the last game, but when I was behind 2-1.

"I managed to turn the table and make it 2-2."

🥇🥇 for Xu Xin & Fan Zhendong after that Masterclass in the Men's Doubles Final 🙌🙌#Congratulations #ITTFWorldTour #2019KoreaOpen pic.twitter.com/Xzj8kaibAO — ITTF World (@ittfworld) July 6, 2019

China also claimed the women's doubles title as the formidable duo of Chen Meng and Wang Manyu won their first ITTF World Tour event.

Chen and Wang topped the podium with a 12-10, 15-13, 11-6 victory against Choi Hyo-joo and Yang Hae-un of South Korea in the final.

Like Fan, Xu had endured a difficult start to the penultimate day of competition as he was forced to settle for second place in the mixed doubles event with partner Liu Shiwen.

Xu and Liu, the top seeds, suffered a shock 11-9, 11-8, 6-11, 13-11 defeat to Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi of Hong Kong.

The tournament is due to conclude tomorrow with the singles semi-finals and finals tomorrow.