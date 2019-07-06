The draw and match schedule has been unveiled for the mixed team badminton tournament at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Seven nations will compete in the event - Tahiti, New Caledonia, Fiji, Samoa, Tonga, Kiribati and Northern Marianas.

Mixed team badminton is played in a round robin format, and each tie includes five matches with one from each main discipline: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

The winner of each tie gets points towards the league table, and the team top of the standings at the end of the event wins the gold medal.

Mixed team badminton will be the first event held in the newly constructed Multi-Sport Centre © Twitter/Mike Pavitt

Tahiti have been seeded first for the tournament based on the Badminton World Federation rankings, and will face Northern Marianas in their opening match at 9am on Monday (July 8), while New Caledonia play Kiribati and Fiji face Tonga.

Hosts Samoa begin their competition at 1pm against Northern Marianas, and the event is scheduled to run over three days until Wednesday (July 10).

Samoa will host the Pacific Games from July 7 to 20, and is set to attract more than 4,000 participants.