Canada’s men will hope their first Rugby Americas North Sevens campaign in three years proves a success – as they bid to secure a Tokyo 2020 slot.

The Canadians have been drawn in Pool A with Mexico, Bermuda and Barbados for the two-day tournament, due to begin tomorrow in Cayman Islands city George Town.

Group B sees Jamaica – the 2017 and 2018 champions – take on Guyana, Trinidad & Tobago and the host nation.

All teams qualify for the quarter-finals but stronger performances in the pool stage should result in a more favourable last-eight draw.

Canada failed to reach the Tokyo Games via the 2018-2019 World Rugby Sevens Series and fired English coach Damian McGrath in May.

Saint Lucia's women prepare for the tournament with a final training session ©Rugby Americas North/Twitter

He was replaced on an interim basis by New Zealand-born Henry Paul, who represented the Kiwis in rugby league and England in rugby union and rugby sevens.

And Paul will hope to make to major early breakthrough in his tenure with overall victory at Truman Bodden Sports Complex, which secures an automatic spot at Tokyo 2020.

The teams that finish second and third will have another chance to qualify by progressing through a repechage tournament next year.

The women’s event sees Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica, Saint Lucia, The Bahamas and Bermuda lock horns.

Those teams will battle it out in a round robin tournament, with the top two contesting a final to determine the overall winner.

The finalists will compete for a spot at Tokyo 2020 in next year’s global repechage.