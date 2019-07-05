Two-times Canadian champion Alaine Chartrand will not compete in the 2019-2020 International Skating Union Grand Prix of Figure Skating and Challenger Series events.

Skate Canada said the 23-year-old from Prescott had relocated to Vancouver, where she will coach at Burnaby Skating Club and Sunset Skating Club this summer.

In autumn, she will continue her studies in kinesiology at the University of British Columbia (UBC).

Chartrand started her secondary career last year at York University in Toronto.

She won her second Canadian title in 2019 with her first having come in 2016.

Chartrand is coached by Tracey Wainman and Grzegorz Filipowski.

Her best finish from three World Championship appearances was 11th in 2015.

"Last season I made some big changes and my motivation for continuing was focused around the idea that I was skating for myself and wanting to have a strong showing at the National Championships," Chartrand wrote in an Instagram post.

"Of course, I was overjoyed to have exactly that happen with a special long programme performance that led to a second national title and a return to the World Championships.

"I had always planned to take time away from competition following the completion of the season.

"I haven’t gotten around to saying all this until now because I have been very busy finding my way and seeking new opportunities.

"That being said, I am now living in Vancouver.

"Recently I was an off-ice presenter for a BC (British Columbia) Provincial Seminar and I am excited to begin coaching with both the Burnaby Figure Skating Club and the Sunset Skating Club this summer.

"In the fall I will continue my kinesiology degree at UBC.

"I am keeping my options open for a return to competition in the future.

"For now, I am just enjoying having the time to explore new experiences."