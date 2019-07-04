China today underlined their dominance by claiming three out of four diving gold medals in the Summer Universiade.

Chingmeng Liu earned a stunning double when he took the one metre and 3m springboard titles at Mostra d'Oltremare.

The Chinese put together a series of superb dives to win the men's 1m springboard title with a points haul of 399.00.

He finished a staggering 42 points clear of his nearest rival, Germany's Frithjof Seidel, who scored 357.75.

Gabriele Auber earned Italy's first medal of Naples 2019 with a third-place finish, amassing 356.20 points from his six dives.

In the 3m springboard contest, Liu posted his lowest dive in the first round before storming back to win his second gold by 10 points on 421.20.

Yi Jae-gyeong of South Korea edged out Russian Ilia Molchanov by 0.40 to claim the silver medal, scoring 410.05 points, with Molchanov third on 409.65 points.

Alejandra Estrella of Mexico won the women's 10m platform competition with a total of 327.65 points from her six dives.

Cho Eun-bi of South Korea was the best of the rest with 281.25 points as Britain's Gemma Louise McArthur took bronze, scoring 267.95 points.

China's Shoulin Song claimed the women's 1m springboard title with 258.35 points.

Compatriot Chunting Wu joined her on the podium after amassing 256.30 points, while United States diver Daria Tabea Lenz claimed bronze with 244.25 points.

Gabriele Auber of Italy took bronze in the men's one metre springboard final at Naples 2019 ©ITG

After claiming Italy's first medal of the Universiade in Naples, Auber paid tribute to the fans in San Paolo Stadium.

The 1m springboard bronze medallist, who also claimed bronze at the 2017 Taipei Universiade, said: "It (the Opening Ceremony) was amazing, the Italian people are so passionate and in Naples the passion for Italy is incredible.

"I think the most beautiful moment was when everyone was sitting and everyone ran to the corner to join the fans.

"This was a very cool energy and I had to grab it and use it today."

Auber said he had known he would have to be at his best against a powerful field.

"The Chinese divers are so strong and there were other competitors diving well," continued Auber.

"I knew that I didn’t have so many possibilities to get the medal but I took a linear competition for my easier dives.

"Now I take the bronze medal and I am so happy about this."

The Italian passion had not just transferred to Auber.

Over at Piscina Scandone, Italy claimed four bronze medals from four races on a thrilling opening day of swimming.

The only thing overshadowing the Italians was the United States with their sheer domination.

An eight-year Universiade record was broken as the American quartet of Veronica Burchill, Claire Rasmus, Catherine De Loof and Gabrielle De Loof won gold in the women's 4x100m freestyle relay final.

The previous record of 3min 38.12, set in Guangzhou in 2011, was lowered to 3:37.99 as a golden haul began.

Japan came second in 3:41.74 with Italy claiming bronze in 3:41.84.

The US men followed them in claiming the 4x100m freestyle title 25 minutes later.

Zachary Apple, Dean Farris, Robert Farris and Tate Jackson finished four seconds clear of Brazil as they stopped the clock at 3:11.03 with Brazil timing in at 3:15.27.

Italy finished third in 3:15.91.

Makayla Sargent led a United States one-two to win the women's 4x100m medley as Italy claimed yet another bronze medal.

Sargent clocked 4:37.95 as she finished almost three seconds clear of compatriot Genevieve Pfeifer.

Pfeifer edged out Ilaria Cusinato by 0.02 seconds for the silver medal in 4:40.16.

American Ian Finnerty set a Universiade record when qualifying for the men's 100m breaststroke final.

The American lowered Ukrainian Igor Borysik's record from the 2009 Belgrade Universiade by 0.02 seconds in winning his semi-final in 59.51.

Brothers Kakeru and Wataru Tanigawa were in great form as they led Japan to men's artistic gymnastics team gold at PalaVesuvio Main Hall.

Alongside Kazuma Kaya, they recorded a combined 172.850 in winning gold, with Chinese Taipei securing silver on 167.400 points.

The bronze medal went to Russia on 166.500 points as hosts Italy missed out on a medal in fourth.