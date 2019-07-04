Defending women's singles champion Angelique Kerber crashed out of Wimbledon at the second-round stage as she suffered a shock defeat to American world number 95 Lauren Davis.

Davis, promoted to the main draw as a lucky loser from the qualification round, produced a superb display to stun the German 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Kerber, the fifth seed, had saved two match points before she dumped a routine backhand into the net to hand victory to Davis.

The American's reward is a meeting with Spain's Carla Suárez Navarro, who overcame Pauline Parmentier of France 7-6, 7-6.

World number one and top seed Ashleigh Barty had no such troubles as she cruised into round three.

The Australian, who won the French Open last month, dropped just four games as she swept aside Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 6-3, 6-1.

Barty will face Britain's Harriet Dart, who battled to a 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia.

Eight-times Wimbledon champion Roger Federer cruised into the third round at the expense of British wild card Jay Clarke ©Getty Images

In the men's singles, eight-times champion Roger Federer eased into the third round with a comprehensive 6-1, 7-6, 6-2 win over British wild card Jay Clarke, who is ranked 169th in the world.

The Swiss maestro will go up against Lucas Pouille of France in the third round.

John Isner of the US and Croatia's Marin Cilic were among the high-profile casualties as they were beaten by Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and João Sousa of Portugal, respectively.

Kukushkin beat the big-serving American in five sets 6-4, 6-7, 4-6, 6-1, 6-4, while Sousa outclassed Cilic in a 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 win.

The All-England Club announced today that Australian Bernard Tomic had been fined his entire prize money of £45,000 for not meeting the "required professional standard" during his first-round defeat to Frenchman Jo-Wilfried Tsonga on Tuesday (July 2).

Tsonga took just 58 minutes to beat Tomic in straight sets – the shortest men's match at Wimbledon since 2004 – as the Australian failed to show any effort or application.

