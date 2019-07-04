French star Teddy Riner will compete in his first event since November 2017 this weekend, when the International Judo Federation (IJF) Grand Prix season continues in Montreal.

The reigning double Olympic champion will be in men’s over-100 kilograms action on Sunday (July 7) at the Canadian city's Maurice Richard Arena.

He is hoping it will be the start of a journey that takes him to a third Olympic gold medal at Tokyo 2020.

"I missed the adrenaline," Riner, now 30 years old, posted online.

"After about a year and a half out of the competition, I was getting bored.

"But it was a choice to manage my career in a way I could continue and reach my goal of a third gold medal in Tokyo.

"I think the time has come now.

"I need to know where I’m at.

"It’s my comeback and I’m really happy to do it in Canada during the Montreal Grand Prix.

"It will be my first time visiting Canada.

"I’m happy it’s happening there."

Riner will be seeking to continue his incredible winning streak of 144 bouts, which stretches back to 2010.

There have been some cancelled comebacks on the way to the 10-times world champion's return.

He missed the 2018 World Championships in Azerbaijan's capital Baku in September and had been set to return at the IJF Grand Prix in Moroccan city Marrakech in March.

Riner also withdrew from the IJF Grand Prix in Antalya in Turkey in April and the IJF Grand Prix in Hohhot in China in May.

Among the other stars competing in Montreal will be Olympic champion Paula Pareto of Argentina.

She will be the hot favourite in the women's under-48kg category.

Home fans, meanwhile, will be pinning their hopes on Shady El Nahas, who claimed the men's under-100kg gold medal at the 2019 Pan American Judo Championships in Lima's capital Peru in April.

The event in Montreal marks the first time the IJF World Tour has stopped in North America since 2013.

It also brings a major judo competition to Canada for the first time.

"I would like to thank the city of Montreal for all the supporting work they provided in hosting this Grand Prix," Judo Canada President Michael Tamura said.

Watch all the action on Judo TV.