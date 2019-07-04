Russian long-distance runner Ilyas Nurgaliyev has been banned for two years over violations of anti-doping regulations.

According to the Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF), the 23-year-old track and field athlete tested positive for banned performance-enhancing drug oxilofrine.

Russia's official state news agency TASS reports Nurgaliyev's suspension starts from August 10, 2018.

All of his results after July 21, 2018 will be cancelled.

Nurgaliyev has not made a mark on the global stage with his International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) profile only listing domestic results.

An IAAF ban issued on RusAF in November 2015 remains in place due to the country's doping scandal ©Getty Images

An IAAF ban issued on RusAF in November 2015 remains in place due to the country's doping scandal.

Russia has been accused of an institutional scheme of doping and cover-ups which has seen numerous athletes and coaches sanctioned.

The IAAF extended the ban for the 11th time on June 9 following a meeting in Monaco.

This followed claims the RusAF had aided the forging of paperwork to help Russian world indoor high jump champion Danil Lysenko avoid a drugs ban.

Other reports had also claimed that banned coaches and medical staff were remaining active in athletics.