Newly-appointed International Ski Federation (FIS) Women’s Alpine Ski World Cup race director Peter Gerdol has made his first visit to Lake Louise to inspect the downhill course with the Canadian team.

Accompanying Gerdol was Andi Krönner, the women's technical operations manager.

Leading the inspection was the new FIS Women's Alpine Ski World Cup chief of race for Lake Louise, Sue Schwartz.

The FIS claims the walk down the full race course gave Gerdol and Schwartz a "great opportunity" to discuss the coming season's event.

They also toured the event facilities at Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise and those in the base of Lake Louise Ski Resort.

The FIS Alpine World Cup in Lake Louise is Canada's premier skiing event ©Getty Images

Assisting on the tour was Rocket Miller, mountain manager for Lake Louise Ski Resort, as well as Darrell MacLachlan, Brian Lynam and Lynne Gibson from the Lake Louise Race Organising Committee.

Following the inspection and meeting, Gerdol and Krönner travelled to the Panorama Mountain Resort to meet organisers of the 2022 FIS Alpine Junior World Ski Championships.

Gerdol was announced as the successor to Norway’s Atle Skaardal last month.

After 14 seasons in the position, Skaardal has taken over as FIS Alpine technical expert.

Gerdol has served as the FIS Alpine Continental Cup coordinator since 2014 and is fluent in English, French, German, Italian, Slovenian and Spanish.