Papua New Guinea's preparations for the upcoming Pacific Games in Samoa have been given a boost with a K500,000 (£117,000/$148,000/€131,0000) donation from rice business Trukai Industries Limited.

The money was presented to the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) by Trukai Industries general manager of sales and marketing Andrew Daubney.

It was generated through the Trukai fun run held earlier this year.

The company has also donated 125 bags of rice, the equivalent of 1.25 tonnes, to the Papua New Guinea team for the Pacific Games that open in Samoa on Sunday (July 7).

Emma Waiwai, Chef de Mission of the Papua New Guinea team which is due to compete at the multi-sport event, thanked Trukai for the gesture.

The donation was made possible by funds generated from the Trukai fun run earlier this year ©PNGOC

"Thank you very much, your support goes a long way towards our preparations,” Waiwai told Trukai at the handover ceremony.

"And certainly for this year, it has really helped us for the Pacific Games.

"We are taking a big team, they are all ready to go and perform at their best and this will help motivate them."

Papua New Guinea are set to field athletes in 23 of the 26 sports on the Samoa 2019 Pacific Games programme.

It is anticipated that the size of their team will be around 370 athletes as they bid to build on their performance at their home Pacific Games four years ago, where they finished top of the medal table.