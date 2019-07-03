China's He Zhuojia set up a meeting with compatriot and top seed Ding Ning in the first round of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) Korea Open after she came through qualification in Busan.

He beat Singapore’s Zeng Jian 11-3, 11-9, 10-12, 11-4, 11-6 to seal her place in the main draw at Sajik Arena.

Her reward is a clash with Ding, the reigning Olympic champion who claimed bronze at the World Championships earlier this year.

Japan's Miyu Kato also progressed from the qualification stage as she defeated team mate Satsuki Odo 13-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9.

Kato will take on 15th seed Jeon Ji-hee of South Korea in the first round tomorrow.

Teenage sensation Miyuu Kihara joined compatriot Kato in the main draw with by overcoming Hong Kong’s Mak Tze Wing and Singapore's Lin Ye.

Qualification action in Busan concluded today ©ITTF

The 14-year-old rising Japanese star ousted Mak 4-11, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4, 4-11, 11-9 and Lin 11-9, 5-11, 8-11, 11-8, 11-8, 11-8.

In the men's singles, top seed Fan Zhendong will take on fellow Chinese player Xu Chenhao in the opening round.

Xu Xin of China, this week confirmed as the world number one, starts his pursuit of a second consecutive ITTF World Tour triumph with a match against Yuki Hirano.

South Korean Jang Woo-jin will aim to repeat his success at the corresponding tournament last year, where he won the men's singles and doubles titles.

Jang begins his campaign by taking on Xue Fei of China.