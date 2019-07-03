Australia began the defence of their Summer Universiade women's basketball crown with victory against Finland in Cercola.

At PalaCercola, the Australians had too much firepower as they eased to a 68-51 Group D win, while China fought off Canada to win 84-69.

Group A saw wins for Japan, who defeated Ukraine 63-48, and Czech Republic, who edged out Hungary 56-54 at Palasport Del Mauro in Avellino.

Chinese Taipei gained a 75-54 win to see off Group C rivals Slovakia as the United States defeated neighbours Mexico 60-49.

Portugal defeated Argentina 64-50 in Group B at PalaBarbuto, while Russia eased to a 59-31 victory against Romania.

As the diving competitions continued at Mostra d’Oltremare, Mexico's Dolores Hernández started her one metres springboard title bid by topping the rankings in today's semi-finals.

The Mexican competed at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games and won three gold medals at the Central American and Caribbean Games.

Mexico's Dolores Hernández is bidding to defend her 1m Springboard gold medal from the 2017 Taipei Summer Universiade ©Getty Images

The 2017 Taipei champion top-scored with 237.55 points with United States' Daria Tabea Lenz managing 237.45 in second place.

Canadian Mia Vallée, who has been competing in the International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix this season, recorded the third-highest score of 228.60.

The men's 3m springboard saw Chinese diver Bowen Huang qualify in first place for tomorrow's semi-finals with a score of 400.30.

United States' Jordan Pisey Windle prevented a Chinese one-two as he posted 391.55 with Chengming Liu just behind in third on 391.45.

Japan bounced back from yesterday's defeat to Canada with a 17-10 win against France in Pool A of the women's water polo event at Piscina Comunale, Casoria.

Hungary defeated Czech Republic 22-5.

In the men's draw, Britain defeated South Korea 17-9 as they recovered from yesterday's crushing 25-1 loss to Russia at Swimming Stadium, Caserta.

Russia made it two wins from two in Pool A of the men's draw with a 12-4 win against France.

