Acting Botswana National Olympic Committee chief executive Wedu Motswetla hailed the success of the country's Olympic Day celebration in Gaborone, claiming it had fulfilled its objective.

As reported by Daily News, the celebration started with a 10 kilometres walk and exhibition of different sporting codes under the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Motswetla said the theme of the celebration was "Move, learn and discover".

This, she stated, meant it was important for people to move their bodies by exercising, to continue learning new games such as Morabaraba, Mhele and Koi, and to also discover new codes such as hockey and appreciate that women were equally as good in male-dominated sports.

Olympic Day is celebrated around the world ©Olympic.org

"Olympic Day is taking a step forward to be more than just the run it was in the past under the theme 'Move, learn and discover'," Peter Mongwaketse, deputy permanent secretary in the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Sport and Culture Development, was reported as saying by Daily News.

Mongwaketse also encouraged Botswana's citizens to take care of themselves through exercise, stating that the onset of conditions such as non-communicable diseases could be delayed or stopped.

He said that through exercise, people could become more productive in what they did and could live happier lives.

Olympic Day celebrates the anniversary of the founding of the IOC on June 23, 1894, and the renaissance of the Olympic Games.