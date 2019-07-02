Organising Committees from the 2021 Winter and Summer Universiades in Lucerne and Chengdu respectively presented their progress reports to the International University Sports Federation (FISU) Executive Committee here today.

They also heard a presentations from the Organising Committees of the 2019 Winter Universiade in Krasnoyarsk.

The Russian delegation delivered their final report to the Committee, having successful held the event in the Siberian city from March 2 to 12 this year.

Lucerne 2021 then updated the 23 FISU Executive Committee members on their progress.

The main announcement to come from the presentation was that ski orienteering would be added to the sports programme.

"Under the leadership of Swiss Orienteering, the international orienteering community has worked very hard to achieve a successful outcome and to secure funding," Urs Hunkeler, the Lucerne 2021 managing director, said.

"This is a strong commitment to the Winter Universiade."

Chengdu 2021's presentation highlighted the impressive progress they have made since receiving the competition in March.

The venues for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and Athletes' Village are already under construction, with the event described as "sustainable, dynamic, smart and spirited" by the delegation.

The marketing campaign for the event was launched last week.

The FISU Executive Committee also met yesterday with Naples 2019 taking to the floor, with their event imminent.

Special Commissioner Gianluca Basile provided a last-minute update on the sports facilities, Athletes’ Village, media efforts and Summer Universiade promotion campaigns.

He also told FISU that tomorrow's Opening Ceremony at San Paolo Stadium is sold out, and, although many tickets are still available for several sports, he expected a last-minute rush.

"Tomorrow the torch enters the San Paulo Stadium to truly begin the Universaide," he said.

"We are confident that starting with the third of July, there will be spectators in the venues.

"Thank you for your attention, thank you to FISU."

FISU President Oleg Matytsin also used the opportunity to welcome the newest FISU Executive Committee member, the recently elected Federation of Africa University Sports President, Nomsa Mahlangu.

Naples 2019 is set to begin tomorrow, with just under 6,000 athletes set to compete in 18 sports.